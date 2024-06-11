50 Cent Deletes Controversial Michael Rainey Jr. Post Amid Public Outcry

50 Cent has caved to public outcry.

50 Cent has finally removed his controversial post regarding the sexual assault allegations made by Michael Rainey Jr. regarding his appearance on TyTy James’s livestream. After the Power actor claimed James' sister groped him nonconsensual during the broadcast, 50 downplayed the severity of the situation.

“Wait sexual assault [worried face emoji] from a male perspective, this was an aggressive advance. LOL, HE’s fine no charges are being pressed [man-shrugging emoji],” 50 wrote in an Instagram caption. Despite deleting the post, he's still been facing backlash. In another post, he reflected on attending the Hit 'Em Up Comedy Night and wrote in the caption: "This was some cool sh*t to see in person, and the proceeds went to victims of sexual assault.." One top response reads: "Yeah you knew to delete that sh*t." Another fan wrote: "He pressed about diddy but brushed off his OWN employee SA and y’all on here talking about thanks."

He eventually responded to the backlash, writing in another since-deleted post caught by Vibe: "I registered that as a form of flattery, I have accepted that from female fans my whole career but ok [you’re] right guys put her in jail! whatever floats your boat." Rainey addressed the original incident on his Instagram Story on Monday. “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed,” Rainey wrote. “The fact is sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

