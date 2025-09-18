Young MA Rekindles With The Ex Who Leaked Her Health Issues

Young MA is back on good terms with her ex-girlfriend, who leaked that she was going through health issues, earlier this year. The woman shared a concerning video of Young MA on social media from 2023 in which she appeared hospitalized and having difficulty speaking.

"When I first met you you ended up like this within the next few weeks telling me how you been sick but was hiding it from me this was our first Valentine's Day you was in the hospital twice with me," the girl captioned the clip. "I GOT YOU TO WERE YOU ARE NOW, I nursed you up everyday all day and didn't even know you let's be real I left you. I had leave you alone cause you wasn't going nothing but holding me back you didn't like me having motion and didn't like me making money you hated on me .. TELLING MY FULL STORY IN A FEW we had no relationship problems only when I would get to looking cute and getting money this girl would only want be with me if I'm broke and not looking my best."

On Wednesday, Live Bitez shared a playful video of Young MA and the girl getting ready together. In the comments section, fans expressed their concern for the two getting back together. "I don’t like her spirit or her energy! This gone be the one to set her up for a permanent DOWNFALL smh," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Naaaah, at some point u gotta let those oops goooooo!"

Young MA Hospital Video

After the girl in question originally leaked the video of Young MA in the hospital, the rapper addressed the situation in a video on social media. She revealed that the girl took it back in 2023 during a "vulnerable" moment.