Trippie Redd Teases "NDA" With Blistering Singles "Woke Up / The Face"

BY Zachary Horvath 326 Views
Trippie Redd's next album has remained in limbo for some time with various title changes and setbacks, but it seems he's closer to showtime.

Trippie Redd woke up hungry and he's getting in everyone's face on his new pair of singles. "Woke Up" sees the Canton, Ohio native on demon time and has a burning desire to f*ck sh*t up. "Columbiana Coma, but we came to spray 'em all (Hrrt, hrrt) / I'm such a pro with tools, I thought you knew it, n****, duh (Bah) / We need some redemption, n****s shaking, n****s soft."

The song opens up with Trippie belting out lines like "The reaper's knocking, only God can stop me, yeah (Yeah), ooh" and "Got angels watching, only God can stop me from this sh*t I'm 'bout to do" over a heavenly synth passage.

But when the second beat kicks in is when all hell breaks loose. It's a bit of a return to form for Trippie Redd and it shows just how ready he is to get back in the game.

Then, there's "The Face," which maintains that same energy but has more of a party-ready vibe with some of its lyrics. "B*tch wanna sit up in my face / Ho, I need a taste, ho, I need the face (Yeah)." DJ Drama provides some background vocals; however, things get a tad questionable on the back half.

You'll see what we mean when you check it out below. However, Redd's new singles do have fans hyped for NDA, his next album, which is rumored to feature Kanye West.

Trippie Redd "Woke Up / The Face"

Quotable Lyrics From "Woke Up":

Demon in my eyes, everybody finna die
I don't even gotta try, I think my 47 bi
Woke up choosing violence, f*cking with the giants
Birds sing in silence, we go against the tyrant (Phew)
I know they retiring (Phew), this sh*t is getting tiring (Phew)
I'm with all the 'migos and we finna take it off (Off)

