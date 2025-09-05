Trippie Redd Delivers A Glimpse At Forthcoming Album "NDA" With New Single "World Boss"

Trippie Redd is back with a new song and music video, titled "World Boss." The track is set to appear on his upcoming album, NDA, and it should be an interesting album whenever it drops.

On “World Boss,” Trippie goes a bit into the more cinematic trap style that fans may hear these days. The beat flips Ashanti’s classic “Rock Wit U” into something completely different. The more smooth energy of the original becomes a trap banger with chanting vocals and a Travis Scott/Playboi Carti hybrid feel to the song. Trippie is attempting to recapture the feeling of the old days (i.e. 2017 and 2018), and this does not quite play like the early days of his discography, but he brings a solid performance.

The Cam Videos-directed visuals capture that same energy. Shot in Miami, the video shows Trippie living it up. He sets off fireworks, shows off his expensive cars, has some women in the video, and generally just shows himself living the high life. It matches the song surprisingly well.

"World Boss" is not the first song fans have gotten ahead of NDA. In July, Trippie dropped a two-pack, with “Woke Up” and “The Face.” Still, “World Boss” feels like the official start of the rollout, especially as we get closer to the Fall 2025 release window that he promised. Overall, "World Boss" is a welcome statement from Trippie Redd after a shaky last few years for him. Fans should be excited about a potential return to form for a pioneer of the modern hip-hop soundscape. Give "World Boss" a listen below.

Trippie Redd - "World Boss"

Quotable Lyrics:

Huh, huh, know I keep one on my side (Side)
I got b***hes on top of my ride, huh
It's live, I'm feelin' like Kai
Feel like Gretzky, slide with my ice
Got a bestie stayin' the night (Tonight)
I'm a dog, I can't even lie (Lie)

