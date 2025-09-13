Ice Spice Reveals Her Weight Gain Secret And How She Feels About Pressure In Rap

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Ice Spice attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Ice Spice had the internet kind of furious after dropping some noticeable weight last year, with some claiming she was using Ozempic.

Ice Spice still is one the most discussed figures in all of hip-hop right now. Some of it is of course due to her musical output. However, there's been a lot of chatter especially surrounding her fluctuating weight over the last year. In 2024, she was noticeably leaner — about 20 pounds leaner, to be more specific.

For the thirsty men (but also women in general) out there, it was both concerning and saddening for them. Some were even of the assumption that Ice Spice was using Ozempic, the popular weight loss medication.

Unfortunately, the discourse around it got a little too extreme. But as of late, she's put the weight back on, making everyone happy again (yippee we say sarcastically). However, she seems to be happy which is what really matters in the end.

In a recent feature interview with Nylon, the New York rapper revealed how she was able to reacquire her beloved curves. "Protein is great for you. I love protein. I try to get a lot of protein in, to be honest. That’s the key to being thick. You can’t be thick without mad protein. I swear," she said.

But it's been a combination of cleaner eating and hitting the gym as well.

Ice Spice & Latto "Gyatt"

In an X Spaces in 2024 she talked about how pushing her body was key. "You lazy-a*s b*tches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f*cking day, it’d be easier to stay big," she clapped back at the time.

Elsewhere in this interview, she gives her thoughts on how pressure and competition is something that she wants to continue in rap. "Honestly, the pressure’s great. I think the girls [in rap] also enjoy the friendly competition amongst each other. I feel like that’s what keeps the spark."

Of course, she was in some allegedly heated competition with Latto, who fans have believed she was beefing with since 2022. It certainly seemed real as subliminals and other sly manuevers here and there felt consequential.

But they put all of their supposed issues to the side behind the scenes and dropped their first record together. "Gyatt" landed earlier this month, going viral for its booty-centric lyrics and music video. In it, there's a whole bunch of twerking and Ice Spice showing off her thickness.

