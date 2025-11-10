Ice Spice Is Ecstatic To Be "Thick Asf Again"

Ice Spice has lot to be proud of in her early career. Multiple smash singles, splashy collaborations, and tours have highlighted her run in the 2020s. However, it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows. The New York drill femcee has simultaneously faced a lot of backlash and adversity, too.

Part of that noise stems from her body, which is frankly upsetting. For over a year, fans were heartbroken and genuinely upset when they began to notice her weight loss. Prior to her time in the gym and diet change, her listeners (and thirsty male followers) were obsessed with her thick things and rear end.

So many were begging her to go back to her old physique. On top of that, folks were accusing her of using Ozempic. Overall, it was sad to watch unfold in real time as the double standards of body positivity were in full effect.

But Ice Spice put on a brave face during all of that, doubling down on her decision to drop a few pounds. A lot of credit goes out to her for that.

However, those urging her put on some weight were delighted to see her looking like her old self around March of this year.

But while she was clapping back at the trolls and haters for her bodily changes, she's admittedly happy to have her vivacious curves back. In an Instagram post caught by No Jumper, the "Baddie Baddie" artist shared that she's "so happy to be thick asf again." Alongside it was a looping video of her twerking.

Folks in the comments section expressed how they are the same page. "I think we are all happy to see you again," adds one user. "My girl had to go back to factory settings.. [praying hands emoji]."

Overall, what matters most is that she's grateful to be in her own skin and feel confident and healthy at the same time.

Ice revealed in September that she was eating more meat to get back to this look. "Protein is great for you. I love protein. I try to get a lot of protein in, to be honest. That’s the key to being thick. You can’t be thick without mad protein. I swear."