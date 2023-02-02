Gangsta Boo’s last music video dropped recently for Drumma Boy’s track “Imma Mack.” Also, the track features the late Boo’s fellow Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black and La Chat in the K. Cutta-directed video. While the Southern pioneer’s death shocked the hip-hop world, her hustle was tragically in full swing. Furthermore, she also featured on GloRilla and Latto’s track “FTCU,” which released to much acclaim from fans. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. According to their report, Gangsta Boo was excited about the project and went back to her home of Memphis during Christmas to shoot her contributions.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Gangsta Boo attends the Grand Opening for My Fish Stop Mississippi Soul Fish North Hollywood at My Fish Stop on May 05, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Overall, you can feel Gangsta Boo’s character, presence, and energy come through in the music video. For example, TMZ footage captured her during the editing process, giving her passionate input with a bottle of Patrón Tequila in hand. Later in the final video, she energetically delivers her verses and enjoys cooking up in the kitchen. “Imma Mack” comes from Drumma Boy’s Welcome to My City Vol. 4. Moreover, the project featured several Memphis rappers spitting together over instrumentals, and served as a regional highlight. In fact, Boo felt very compelled and inspired by the project, given her longstanding and enduring love for her city.

Latto dancing to “FTCU” feat. GloRilla and Gangsta Boo via Instagram Live 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMbPnGyq77 — Latto’s Destiny 🎀 (@LattosDestiny) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, TMZ spoke to Drumma Boy about the compilation and his excitement surrounding the 20-track album and related endeavors. Overall, the producer had nothing but love for Boo’s participation in the project and her passion. Moreover, he spoke positively on the compilation’s achievement of bringing all these artists together.

Still, the greatness of Gangsta Boo’s music and video presence matched with grief and pain over her tragic passing. Regardless, fans and loved ones reciprocated that same love she has for Memphis at her funeral proceedings last month. Hundreds of mourners paid their respects, with everyone from industry titans to community members in attendance. The Three 6 Mafia icon passed at the age of 43, and authorities haven’t revealed an official cause of death yet. However, many suspect that a drug overdose took her life, although those claims remain in the rumor mill. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest on Gangsta Boo’s legacy and her influence on the hip-hop world.

[via]