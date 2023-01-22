After the tragic passing of Gangsta Boo, fans and loved ones are reeling at its shock and as-of-yet unclear circumstances. While millions honored and will continue to honor her legacy and memory, other close ones are reflecting on the wider issues that might be at play. Moreover, Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony warned Nelly of the dangers of drug use after his viral Juicy Fest performance.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo attends Echoing Soundz and Walter Mosley Firm “Fa La La Holiday Bash” on December 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the “Hot In Here” rapper caused concern after he was twisting his head and rolling his eyes back at his show. Even though Flesh’s concern comes soon after Boo’s passing, the official cause of death is still unknown. However, many found rumors that it was due to a drug overdose, which makes the Cleveland MC’s words all the more chilling.

What drug is Nelly on? Percs do this? I’m asking pic.twitter.com/H6mjEwEVyi — thee girl🧚🏾‍♀️ (@NWTSNaomi) January 16, 2023

Before going into his thoughts, the Bone Thugs member said he hasn’t drank alcohol in two months and quit weed and all other substances six months ago.

“That’s one of the reasons why I quit doing substances, because they all gateway drugs,” he expressed to TMZ. “All you dopers out there, y’all better be careful, because it’s dangerous; you don’t know what’s in it. But he was out there wigged out, you could tell he was stoned.

“Nelly, you to good to be on that type of shit, man,” he continued. “It kinda threw you off, I never seen you like that, man. You might wanna take the dose down just a little bit. Just a word of advice, leave that s-h-*-t- alone. It ain’t even worth it.”

Moreover, once the conversation hit that topic, Flesh-N-Bone related it to the Three 6 Mafia MC’s passing.

“I think it affects not only the Verzuz situation, but the whole culture of Hip Hop ultimately in a very impactful way because, from my understanding, it was an overdose,” he stated. “And that’s one of those things that segways into what we was talking about earlier because I know so many people by the dozens, family and friends by the dozens and I have to say fentanyl or whatever the case may be that’s coming in, it’s mixin’ in there, you don’t know what you’re doing.

“Nothing’s organic or pure anymore, they can slip it in your drink,” he continued. “And it’s in the pills, it’s in the weed, it’s in the cigars, it’s in the cigarettes. Just a little dose of it, it can hurt you, it’ll do more damage to you than just the feeling of getting high. I know brothers that lost all their children in their 20s. My brother DJ-Uneek lost both of his sons to that. My brother Ken Dog lost his son to that. The list goes on and on and on. Gangsta Boo OD’d the same thing. Something’s got to give, that’s one of the reasons why I’m sober today.”

Still, Gangsta Boo’s official cause of death is unknown as of writing this article. However, what do you think about Flesh-N-Bone’s advice to Nelly concerning drug use? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more reflections from hip-hop veterans.

