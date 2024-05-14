Gangsta Boo's Ex Faces Backlash For Scubbing Instagram & "Moving On" With New Woman

Gangsta Boo's ex-partner, Emmet Flores, is facing backlash on social media for scrubbing his Instagram of pictures of the late rapper. He revealed that he's in a new relationship back in December and in the time since, fans have complained about him "moving on." On Monday, he shared a picture with the new girl celebrating their first anniversary together.

“I get moving on, but why clear everything posted about gangsta boo?" one follower asked, as caught by AllHipHop. "Thats mad disrespectful imo. She was a part of past and helped u become the man u are now. Deleting her photos won’t change how u feel about her. Its givin insecure new girl.” Another wrote: “Definitely nothing wrong with moving on but I do find deleting every pic of lola — a bit weird.” Other users shared more positive responses to the news and supported his newfound happiness.

Gangsta Boo Performs At Music Midtown With Run The Jewels

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trackstar The DJ, Gangsta Boo, and El-P perform with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Flores isn't the only one who has dealt with fan backlash for their handling of Boo's passing. When Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul didn't attend her service, fans voiced their frustration with him as well. “Lemme explain something to y’all b*tch ass n****s out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” he said in response. “N***a, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I’m on motherf*cking tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals. the last time I was at a funeral, it wasn’t nothing but a bunch of groupie ass motherf*cking n****s up in that motherf*cker. Boo know how much I loved her. I know how much she loved me, n***a. I ain’t got nothing to prove to none of you punk-ass, groupie-ass n****s up in there.”

Gangsta Boo's Ex Faces Backlash On IG

