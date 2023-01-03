Less than a day in to the new year, hip hop fans are grieving the loss of another legend. Memphis legend Gangsta Boo was pronounced dead on Sunday (January 1) at 43 years old.

The cause of death wasn’t initially revealed. However, reports began to surface that the late rapper’s passing was caused by a drug overdose. Many of the Three Six Mafia member’s peers took to social media to honor Gangsta Boo’s life and legacy.



LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo attends Echoing Soundz and Walter Mosley Firm “Fa La La Holiday Bash” on December 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Boosie urged folks about the dangers of Fentanyl after it was suspected that Gangsta Boo died after taking a Fentanyl laced substance. “MILLIONS OF FENTANYL OVERDOSES,” he began. “WHEN HAVE U HEARD OF CRACK OVERDOSES? U STILL SEE CRACKHEADS FROM 20 YEARS AGO n THEY FUNCTIONAL (they can fix anything)!”

Boosie went on to slam the deadly drug in his heartfelt post. “U GET ON FENTANYL U DEAD N A WEEK FRFR.” However, his rant didn’t end there. The Baton Rouge rapper shared a follow up video describing the dangers of the deadly drug. Boosie didn’t mention Gangsta Boo is his spiel — but fans immediately assumed he was referring to the late star.

“They are lacing drugs with fentanyl Boosie,” one fan wrote. “Most times the user doesn’t know they are consuming it.” Another fan reflected on the Memphis rapper’s last interview with Vlad TV. “Gangsta boo went in depth about drugs she used on Vlad a while back. She said she doesn’t do pills because you never know what’s in them. So to hear she and her brother OD’d from fentanyl is eerie.”

Sources connected to the “Gangsta Walk” rapper revealed that Gangsta Boo and her brother attended a concert in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday night where her brother overdosed and was sent to the hospital.



Sources also say that narcotics were found on Gangsta Boo’s person when she was discovered deceased on Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the hip hop legend’s family at this time.

