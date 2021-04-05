drug overdose
- MusicFlesh-N-Bone Warns Nelly Of Drug Use After Gangsta Boo's DeathThe Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed some concern after footage of Nelly's odd Juicy Fest performance surfaced.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGangsta Boo's Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: ReportRIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Explains Why She Feels "Survivor's Guilt" About Mac Miller's DeathMonths before the beloved rapper passed away from an accidental overdose, Lovato was hospitalized due to her struggles with addiction.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Suffered 2 Heart Attacks, Nearly Drank Himself To DeathBrown says the weight of his daughter Bobbi Kristina's death drove him to drink "a lot" causing his organs to "quit on my body."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't DivorcedThe music icon also recently visited the graves of Whitney and their daughter Bobby Kristina for the first time, ever.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosPolo G Speaks On Nearly Overdosing Before Filming "Heartless" Music Video In 2019The Chicago-born rapper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime4 Alleged Drug Dealers Charged In Connection To Michael K. Williams' Death: ReportThe U.S. Attorney's office issued a statement about the arrests, naming the suspects while alleging they sold heroin laced with fentanyl.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJuice WRLD's Mom Condemns His Enablers: "People Had Their Own Agendas"The rapper died of a drug overdose a little over two years ago, and now his mother is speaking out for her first sit-down interview.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"America's Got Talent" Star Skilyr Hicks Passes Away At 23: ReportThe preliminary investigation suggests she may have died from a drug overdose, say authorities.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Once Again Targets Michael K. Williams With Insensitive Drug JokeFollowing the news about Williams's cause of death, Fif is once again mocking his passing.By Erika Marie
- TVMichael K. Williams' Death Ruled An Accidental Drug OverdoseMichael K. Williams' cause of death has been revealed. By Taylor McCloud
- TV"The Flash" Actor Logan Williams' Cause Of Death RevealedLogan Williams passed away from an accidental drug overdose, according to the coroner.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureComedian Fuquan Johnson & Two More Dead, Others In Critical Condition, After Overdose: ReportThe cause is said to be cocaine laced with fentanyl. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Claims He Was Drugged On The Night Of Near-Fatal OverdoseHe alleges that he didn't voluntarily do any drugs that evening and believes that someone tried to "take my life."By Erika Marie
- MusicShock G Cause Of Death RevealedDigital Underground icon Shock G passed away from an accidental drug overdose.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Believes Nick Gordon Is Responsible For Whitney Houston's DeathWhile on "Red Table Talk," the singer was asked if he believed his late daughter's boyfriend "killed Whitney" and he said yes.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Says DMX Overdose Could Have Been PreventedMaster P suggests the creation of a hip-hop union, believing that it could have helped DMX greatly.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Reacts To DMX OD: "That Could Have Been Me"Demi Lovato shares her honest thoughts on DMX's drug overdose.By Alex Zidel
- GossipDMX Not Diagnosed With COVID-19, Despite Previous ReportA report states that the rapper not only is in a coma but has coronavirus.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX In A Coma, Will Undergo "Battery Of Tests" This WeekDespite misinformation about the rapper's status, his manager claims DMX "is currently on life support and in a coma."By Erika Marie
- MusicClaudia Jordan Tweets "Rest in Paradise DMX" & Social Media Loses ItFans are livid at the talk show host's announcement when the rapper is reportedly very much alive.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX In "Dire" Condition As Kids Arrive To Visit Him In ICU: ReportSome of DMX's children have arrived to visit the rapper at the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Friday.By Alex Zidel