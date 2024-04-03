Nas Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Tour In New Video For "Sitting With My Thoughts"

Last year, Nas concluded a fan-favorite era of his career. Over the course of 4 years he released 6 albums in collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. They were divided into two trilogies, the first of which was King's Disease and the second was Magic. 2023 saw the release of Magic 2 and the surprise follow-up of Magic 3. Both albums were met with praise and both featured notable guest spots from 50 Cent and Lil Wayne respectively.

He's still getting some mileage out of the album, as he shared a new music video for one of the record's deep cuts earlier today. "Sitting With My Thoughts" appears on the second half of the album and has racked up more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify since it dropped. Now he's shared an official music video for the song that takes fans backstage on his tour last year. The video shows Nas getting a haircut, rehearsing, and even performing at a show on his New York State Of Mind world tour from 2023. The video has already racked up more than 50k views in just a few hours. Check out the full music video below.

Read More: Nas Auditions For "Paid in Full" In Resurfaced Clip

Nas Unleashes New Video For "Sitting With My Thoughts"

Nas has been getting quite a bit of mileage out of Magic 3. This new video for "Sitting With My Thoughts" comes just a few weeks after the last new video from the album. He unleashed the visuals for "I Love This Feeling" last month which featured a much more heavily stylized and brighter series of visuals accompanying the song.

Last month, Nas also made a major announcement. He revealed that he's working on a TV show alongside one of the producers of 50 Cent's Power series. The mini series will tell the story of the first ever black grandmaster in chess. What do you think of the new music video Nas shared for "Sitting With My Thoughts?" Is Magic 3 your favorite album in the Magic trilogy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?