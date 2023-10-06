Hit-Boy Shares The Story Of How Frank Ocean Introduced Him To Nas

Hit-Boy and Nas just ended one of the most impressive and prolific run of albums in rap history. The producer and rapper teamed up for six projects in just 4 years. That included three albums in the King's Disease series and three more in the Magic series. Magic 2 and Magic 3 released just a month apart earlier this year and contained some high-profile features from 50 Cent and Lil Wayne that fans had a lot of praise for.

Now in a recent interview with Rap Radar Hit-Boy expanded on the origins of the pair's prolific run. He revealed that they were introduced to each other by none other than Frank Ocean. “We met originally in like 2013. I did a demo with Frank Ocean and Frank Ocean played it for Nas. Me and Frank had a session of our own, we were just working on music and he did a hook he was like ‘yo I’m about to go work with Nas. I wanna play this hook for him.’ He played it and Nas was rocking with it," Hit-Boy explains. The track eventually became the song "Royalty" from Nas' Lost Tapes 2 and only Frank's lyrics remain on the track. Check out the full statement below.

Read More: Nas & Hit-Boy’s “Magic” Trilogy Albums, Ranked

Frank Ocean Introduced Nas And Hit-Boy

In a post on Instagram last month Hit-Boy discussed just how long he was thinking about potentially collaborating with Nas. “Thought this might motivate at least 1 of y’all out there so peep. This note in my phone is from September 11th 2011 before i ever met @Nas." his caption begins. "

Hit-Boy continues "i wrote down and put into the universe that i wanted to produce a rihanna single and just 3 songs on a Nas album. Fast forward 12 years later and i’m 6 ALBUMS in with the God himself wow. How did we get here?!!.” What do you think of Frank Ocean being the one to connect Hit-Boy and Nas before their legendary string of albums? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Hit-Boy Selling A Share Of “UTOPIA” Song Publishing On Ebay

[Via]