Rakim Ends 15-Year Album Drought With "G.O.Ds NETWORK - REB7RTH"

Even though New York City multi-talent Rakim does not command the same presence as he once did in the 90s, getting a new album from him is something we will never turn down. Back in May, Tha God MC announced the end of his decade-and-a-half long drought on social media, "July 26th - “Rebirth” Rakim new album Produced by Tha God Mc himself…. #Rakim #MasterKilla #GOTTi MY GOD……". Following that exciting reveal, Rakim would deliver the lead single for G.O.Ds NETWORK - REB7RTH, "BE ILL", alongside Kurupt and Masta Killa.

While the track was spectacular on its first few listens, it might be even better now that it is the tape's opener. It's a celebratory moment for Rakim as he certainly has achieved his dreams of being "ill" and "real" now that he is over 30 years deep into his career. There are loads of winning performances from the main attraction, but his guests are holding their own, too. Speaking of which, Rakim was able to score posthumous verses from Nipsey Hussle and DMX, as well as others from Snoop Dogg, B.G., 38 Spesh and more. Wrapping up this seven-track project with a tight bow are the head-nodding instrumentals. Each one presents a feeling of wonder and awe, making it clear that Rakim's got plenty left to go.