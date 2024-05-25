Rakim Has A New Album On The Way, Kurupt Confirms

Rakim is planning to release a new album later this summer according to Kurupt. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram, Friday, while sharing the artwork for a single he's featured on that appears to be from the project. The track's title is "Rebirth" and it is produced by Rakim. Masta Killa is also featured on the song as well. In the caption of his post, Kurupt wrote: "July 26th - “Rebirth” Rakim new album Produced by Tha God Mc himself…. #Rakim #MasterKilla #GOTTi MY GOD……"

Fans were hyped in the comments section over the news. "OMG indeed! Is this a cover for a single?? I can't believe a new Ra is on its way," one user wrote. Another added: "I would of love to hear two or the greatest in tha lab. I bet they was going bacc to bacc." More fans left behind heaps of fire emojis.

Rakim Attends 65th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Rakim attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A new project from Rakim will be his first since 2009's The Seventh Seal, which followed a ten-year hiatus itself. It will also be his fourth total as a solo artist, following his split from Eric B. in the mid-1990s. Check out Kurupt's announcement for the upcoming album on Instagram below.

Kurupt Confirms Details Of New Rakim Album

In other Rakim news, he confirmed on his Instagram Story, on Saturday, that he will be performing at Rock The Bells Cruise in November of this year. Other artists on the lineup include Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, Jadakiss, Talib Kweli, and several more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rakim and his new album on HotNewHipHop.

