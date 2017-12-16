shade 45
- MusicJuicy J Claims He Predicted Gangsta Boo's Death"I wish I could've said something," Juicy J shared.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Slams People Who Misrepresent Hip-Hop's True HistoryThe legendary DJ believes that many so-called experts aren't getting the story right when it comes to the genre's origin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefSnoop Dogg Issues Warning After Eminem's Shade45 InterviewSnoop Dogg directly responds to Eminem's "Zeus" and his recent interview on Shade45 discussing the diss.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On "Zeus"Eminem opens up about what he feels was disrespect from Snoop.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Announces NYE Special PlansEminem will be dissecting his new album as part of a New Year's Eve special.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSway Calloway Officially Inducted In Radio Hall Of FameSway Calloway, host of Shade 45's "Sway In The Morning" show, has officially been inducted in the National Radio Hall Of Fame.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Campaigns For Sway's Radio Hall Of Fame InductionEminem recently took a moment to campaign for his longtime pal Sway Calloway, who supported him at the onset of his career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Announces "Music To Be Quarantined By" PlaylistEminem is airing a special "Music To Be Quarantined By" playlist on Shade 45 this weekend with songs from Tupac, Biggie, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Offers Detroit His Own Coronavirus Stimulus PaymentsEminem is giving Detroit-based DJs a chance to be featured on Shade 45 Radio and he's also handing out lots of money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Announces Free Shade45 & SirusXM RadioEminem is doing his part to keep us all entertained during quarantine, announcing free access to Shade 45 and SiriusXM.By Alex Zidel
- GramRihanna Side-Eyes Friend Who Jokingly Says She's Having His BabyA meme-worthy reaction.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Kim Shows Love To Kevin Gates: "His Words Of Wisdom Feeds My Soul"She also shared a video interview of Gates where he said he wouldn't let her pay him for a feature.By Erika Marie
- MusicRakim Praises Eminem As A Lyrical "Beast"Rakim shows some love to Slim Shady. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Speaks On How Tupac & Biggie Beef Changed Rap: "Below-The-Belt Jabs"Eminem spoke about Tupac & Biggie during his "12 Days of Diss-Mas" radio show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Counts Down His Favorite Diss Tracks On "12 Days Of Diss-Mas"Eminem picks his favorites of all time on Shade 45.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Announces "12 Days Of Diss-Mas" Starts TomorrowEminem will be counting down his twelve favorite diss tracks of all time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMGK Disowns Eminem: "Can We Pour Some Out For This Old Dumbass?"Machine Gun Kelly takes to the Breakfast Club to give his perspective. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Explains How Dr. Dre Stopped Him From Going "Too Far" On "Kamikaze"Eminem is back with the third part of his interview with Sway.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Addresses Machine Gun Kelly & Joe Budden Beef In "Kamikaze" InterviewEminem gets into detail about his beef with Machine Gun Kelly and Joe Budden.By Aron A.
- MusicVivica A. Fox Speaks Nothing But Facts On Nicki Minaj & Cardi B FeudVivica A. Fox implies that Nicki's passive aggressive behavior triggered the attack by Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLL Cool J Shares Preview Of Eminem Interview For Rock The Bells Radio: ListenTwo G.O.A.T.s, One Interview. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWaka Flocka Says He Fired Seth Rogen From Blunt-Rolling PositionSeth Rogen is no longer working as Waka Flocka's blunt-roller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Talks “Revival,” Relationship With Dr. Dre & More On Shade 45Listen as Eminem talks about his new album for nearly an hour during Shade 45's "fireside chat."By Kevin Goddard