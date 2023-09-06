Juicy J Claims He Predicted Gangsta Boo’s Death

In an interview on Sway In The Morning earlier this week, Juicy J discussed the passing of his former Three 6 Mafia groupmate, Gangsta Boo. The rapper died of an accidental overdose earlier this year, and Juicy J says he saw it coming. He described seeing her for the last time a few months before her death, and claims that he felt something was off.

"We talked about a lot of different things," he says of their last meeting. "We talked about life and my mom passing, and we hugged and talked about old times." Juicy J continued, revealing that Gangsta Boo was high when they hung out, and he could tell she had been doing cocaine. He describes feeling like something was off when she left. "It's scary but it's real sh*t," he says. "When she walked off something was telling me like, 'she's gonna die.'"

Juicy J Says He Wishes He Would Have Spoken Up

Juicy J explains that even though he knew something was wrong, he didn't want to offend her by prying into her business. He says that looking back on things, however, he wishes he would've spoken up while he had the chance. "I wish I could've said something bro, I ain't gon lie," he reveals. Earlier this summer, Gangsta Boo's cause of death was revealed. It managed to provide some closure to fans and loved ones, and shut down most of the speculation surrounding her passing. Last month, however, Crunchy Black took to social media to share his theory on her death.

He alleged that Gangsta Boo's brother, E Gutta, killed her out of resentment. Crunchy Black went on to claim that he would speak on getting violent with his sister while in prison. DJ Paul later weighed in, not confirming or denying the rapper's claims. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Juicy J.

