Gangsta Boo Murdered By Her Brother, Crunchy Black Claims

Gangsta Boo’s tragic passing due to an overdose continues to be a point of contention among the hip-hop community, and one that Crunchy Black recently reignited. Moreover, the Three 6 Mafia hype man claimed that her brother E Gutta (real name Eric Mitchell) is responsible for her death. Mitchell also overdosed the night that the Memphis MC passed away and was with her, but recovered in the hospital. Still, Black cited an Instagram comment from someone who allegedly went to jail with Mitchell and made several posts alleging this conspiracy. Despite people telling him to stop clout-chasing, the 48-year-old maintained that this was true and refused to back down.

“God is good,” Crunchy Black captioned his post with the aforementioned user’s message. “He sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your ass. He was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f**k with boo. You know she had a good heart. Things that she couldn’t do, she wouldn’t going to do it. Things that she could do, you can depend on her being there for you.

Crunchy Black Speaks Out

“I’m being there for my friend get it how you live or don’t live at all,” Crunchy Black continued. “Miss you love you just like I miss my daughter. #M4L #HHMG #MICHIGAN #MEMPHIS10 #Memphis #BOO #MISSISSIPPI ##DETROIT #MIAMI #CRUNCHYBLAC #CHICAGO. I won’t smoke @gangster BOO @missyeahoe yeah hoe. If you f**k with Gangsta [boo] or the Three 6 Mafia make sure you share and repost this and repost it sure this and repost it.”

His Claims Continue

“I’m Never Scared and I want [justice] for Gangster boo,” he wrote in another post. “B***h a** n***a kill this sister because she wasn’t able to do things for his b***h a** when he was in jail. It wasn’t her fault that a n***a don’t want to get out of here and work for something to have something like she was doing. And you want a grown man want a grown woman to take care of him just because that’s his sister? Kill your f***ing self feed your f***ing self work your f***ing self l*me ass n***a. I want all the smoke cell repost share this and repost this.” Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black, stay logged into HNHH.

