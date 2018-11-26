murdered
- GossipGangsta Boo Murdered By Her Brother, Crunchy Black ClaimsBoo's brother had also overdosed the night the rapper died, and both were hospitalized.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph Was Reportedly Buying Cookies For His Mom When He Was KilledMore details surrounding the tragic circumstances of Young Dolph's passing are being revealed.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsCam'ron Keeps Breonna Taylor's Legacy AliveCam'ron maintains that Breonna Taylor was murdered by police and deserves more sympathy than the rioters killed in the storming of the Capitol. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeMac P Dawg, Shoreline Mafia Associate, Murdered At 23Mac P Dawg, Shoreline Mafia associate, was murdered in a shooting yesterday at the age of 23. By Mitch Findlay
- Crime"Tarzan" Actor Ron Ely's Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Son In Their HomeThe son of "Tarzan" star Ron Ely is accused of killing his mother.By Aron A.
- SportsKawhi Leonard Explains How Father's Murder Affects His GameLeonard likes to keep things in perspective.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Will Pay For Funeral Of Murdered 14-Year-Old Football StarJaylon McKenzie was shot and killed by a stray bullet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug Says Machine Gun Kelly "Murdered" EminemYoung Thug makes a bold statement in support of MGK.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz To 6ix9ine: "U Will Be Murdered Less Than A Month After Your Release"Boosie wanted to see 6ix9ine free at first but he's changed his mind.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother Wants Her Son's Vehicle Returned To HerXXXTentacion's mother is looking to reclaim a piece of her son's legacy.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKevin Fret, Openly Gay Latin Trap Artist, Murdered In Puerto RicoRest in peace to Kevin Fret. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRapper Blvd Quick Shot Dead At 25 Near His Baton Rouge HomeA police investigation is in progress.By Zaynab