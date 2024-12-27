Eminem Shows Love To Cardi B And Reveals He Sees Himself In Her

From one hip-hop leader to another.

Eminem recently joined his Shade 45 radio show on SiriusXM alongside DJ Whoo Kid and his manager Paul Rosenberg to chop it up and celebrate the holidays on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25). They talked about a lot of upcoming stuff, including a potential collab album between 50 Cent and Marshall Mathers, but they also reminisced on their long and illustrious careers. At one point during the conversation, Whoo Kid recalled how Cardi B used to go to the station all the time back when she was rising and rave about Slim Shady. Furthermore, for the Detroit lyricist, that's a two-way street, as he made sure to give the Bronx femcee her due props.

"I love Cardi too," Eminem expressed before Paul Rosenberg said that Cardi B "does not give a f**k." "Not one," Em responded. "She says exactly what’s on her mind and is not afraid of nobody," Rosenberg posited. "I used to be like that," Mathers added. It's great to see this mutual love between these two lyricists, as they are two often bashed-on leaders in their respective fields that not many people might put in the same conversation.

Eminem Shouts Out Cardi B

In fact, this is also a notable crossover because of some rumors that emerged back in 2022 that Eminem declined to appear on Cardi B's still-in-the-works sophomore album. "BIG LIES," she responded via Twitter. "I get off the internet and ya makin s**t up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect. This don’t even make sense. Since they like to make up LIES about me cause their so obsessed just know this y’all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collabs. Facts…I left for one day and they was like deum I miss the b***h let me make this lie up so I can have a reason to talk about her."