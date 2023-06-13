If you have been following hockey news as of late, then you probably know that Snoop Dogg has been attempting to purchase the Ottawa Senators. Overall, the Senators are a Canadian NHL team that has struggled in recent years. However, the team was recently put up for sale, and it has led to a bit of a bidding war. Los Angeles entrepreneur Neko Sparks was looking to purchase the team, and Snoop wanted in. This would have subsequently led to the first black ownership group in NHL history.

However, a lot of people have been interested in purchasing the team. For instance, even Ryan Reynolds had reportedly been looking into it. Although, he ended up backing out after a few weeks. That said, Snoop Dogg had shown a lot of interest in owning the team. Moreover, he planned to create youth hockey programs based around the Senators. Unfortunately, Snoop will not get to own the team. Instead, Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has been given the keys to the franchise.

Snoop Dogg Tried His Best

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX’s “Dear Mama” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Andlauer paid a grand total of $1 billion for the team. Overall, this is a hefty amount when you consider how the Senators are in a small market. However, NHL team costs are on the rise, and this is an example of that. That said, the most expensive teams in the league remain the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Rangers, and the Montreal Canadians. Either way, we’re sure Snoop is a little heartbroken over the decision. After all, this could have been an amazing opportunity.

Hopefully, another opportunity pops up for Snoop Dogg. After all, he has done some work with the Anaheim Ducks in the past. If they ever go up for sale, he should definitely consider another bid with Sparks at the helm. Let us know what you think about Snoop’s interest in hockey, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

