Ottawa Senators
- SneakersSnoop Dogg Loses Bid To Own The Ottawa SenatorsThe Senators sold for upwards of $1 billion.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnoop Dogg Teases Senators Collab During Bidding War For TeamSnoop is raising the stakes on his bid to buy an NHL team.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentBelly Reacts To Snoop Dogg's Bid For The Ottawa SenatorsEXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the release of "Mumble Rap 2," we asked the Ottawa native to share his thoughts on Snoop Dogg's bid for Senators. By Aron A.
- MusicRyan Reynolds Drops Out Of Senators Bidding WarLooks like Reynolds won't be adding a hockey team to his growing list of ventures.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Weeknd Becomes Latest Investor In Senators Bidding WarThe Weeknd is reportedly looking to buy a hockey teamBy Ben Mock
- SportsSnoop Dogg Joins Bid For Ottawa Senators OwnershipSnoop Dogg is the latest big name interested in being an NHL owner.By Tyler Reed
- SportsRyan Reynolds Preparing $1B Bid For SenatorsRyan Reynolds is looking to add a hockey team to the list of things he owns.By Ben Mock