Drake & The Weeknd’s AI Song No Longer Grammy Eligible

Drake has long made it known that he's not exactly a fan of the Grammy Awards. He didn't speak out on social media after the organization's latest decision. Still, we wouldn't be surprised if the 36-year-old had an averse reaction to finding out that an AI-generated song by him and fellow Canadian The Weeknd was deemed eligible to be nominated at the annual event. Many music lovers made it clear that they weren't on board with this update. Late on Thursday (September 7), Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared a video providing some clarity to the community.

"Let me be extra clear. Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained. The vocals were not cleared by the label or the artist, and the song is not commercially available," his message noted. "And because of that, it's not eligible," the industry executive added afterward. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the times we live in, Mason Jr. did state that things could shift in the future regarding AI-eligibility.

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated "Heart On My Sleeve" Won't Bring Home Any Grammys

"I take this stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated and it’s moving really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists and human creators. Period," the CEO assured his followers, who have been reacting positively to the news so far.

Now that we finally have a release date for Drake's For All The Dogs album, the father of one has begun hinting at who we'll hear featured on the project. A reunion with Nicki Minaj has already been officially confirmed, and according to his latest Instagram post, we may hear from Central Cee too. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

