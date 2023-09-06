AI Generated Drake And The Weeknd Song Deemed Grammy Eligible

Earlier this year quite a stir was created in the music industry by the presence of artificial intelligence. In April of this year, an AI-generated song using Drake and The Weeknd‘s vocals began to make waves online. It was called “heart on my sleeve” and was uploaded to YouTube by an artist named Ghostwriter. While fans were impressed by how accurately AI could recreate the voices and writing styles of both artists, it did bring up plenty of questions.

One of those questions was about its copyright status. Universal Music Group responded to the song calling it fraudulent and imploring fans to side with artists over AI. Eventually, they did win out as the original upload of the song was removed from YouTube. But it did open up plenty of debate as many other AI songs popped up in its place. Even artists like Meek Mill took the opportunity to praise the track saying that he had been listening to it a lot since it first dropped. Check out the song below.

Drake And The Weeknd AI Song Could Be Nominated For A Grammy

Now, even more, interesting news has emerged in regard to the song. Apparently, the artist behind it submitted the track for Grammy consideration and the award show deemed it eligible. While that’s no guarantee that it will actually secure any nominations, its acceptance opens the door for more AI music to possibly be submitted in the future.

“heart on my sleeve” even has the potential to be the only representation for The Weeknd at the upcoming Grammys. He hasn’t released a new album since 2022’s Dawn FM. His best bet to score a nomination is likely through either the soundtrack to his HBO show The Idol or his collaboration with Ariana Grande on the “Die For You” remix. Drake is much more likely to score a nomination with his collaborative project with 21 Savage Her Loss serving as a dark horse candidate for Album Of The Year. What do you think of the AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song being ruled eligible for the Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

