As the release eligibility window for Grammy nominees approaches, the media is already getting in the award season spirit. Previously, Billboard shared their prediction for which musicians and rising talents would get nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 ceremony. Moreover, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, PinkPantheress, Featherweight, Bailey Zimmerman, and Gracie Abrams have a solid shot according to the publication. In addition, stars like Doechii, RAYE, Fifty Fifty, Flo, and Kelela also made a shortlist. However, now we have some predictions to examine when it comes to the Album of the Year category.

Furthermore, Billboard predicted that boygenius’ the record and Drake and 21 Sav’s Her Loss would receive nominations for this award. What’s more is that the Drizzy pick is quite odd considering his contentious relationship with the Grammys and the Recording Academy. Regardless, other picks include Lana Del Rey’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, SZA’s SOS, and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. In addition, they believe Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming Guts, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and the Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are will also get the honor.

Billboard‘s 2024 Grammys Predictions For Album Of The Year Nominees

Billboard predicts Grammy nominations for Album of the Year:



boygenius — the record

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Lana Del Rey — Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Foo Fighters — But Here We Are

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

SZA — SOS

Taylor Swift — Midnights

Morgan Wallen — One Thing at a Time — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 15, 2023

For those unaware, the Grammys actually pushed back the last day on which albums could release for consideration for the 2024 ceremony. “After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously announced eligibility period,” CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. stated. “The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, September 15, 2023. We care about the impact of this date change on our community and make this adjustment in the spirit of partnership and collaboration.”

As such, apparently this flexibility will benefit the organization of the ceremony, the nomination process, and other aspects of the awards show. Considering how much people both praised and blasted the Grammys last year, next year’s ceremony will likely live up to that expectation, too. The last album to win Album of the Year was Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, beating Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and more. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and updates concerning the Grammys.

