CEO of The Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., recently clarified rules surrounding the eligibility of music created using artificial intelligence. Mason explained that though music incorporating AI is “absolutely eligible” for Grammy Awards, most of the work must have been done by a human. “We’re not going to be giving a nomination or an award to an AI computer or someone who just prompted AI,” he explained. “That’s the distinction that we’re trying to make. It’s the human award highlighting excellence, driven by human creativity.”

“The human portion of the of the composition, or the performance, is the only portion that can be awarded or considered for a Grammy Award,” Mason told Variety. “So if an AI modeling system or app built a track — ‘wrote’ lyrics and a melody — that would not be eligible for a composition award. But if a human writes a track and AI is used to voice-model, or create a new voice, or use somebody else’s voice, the performance would not be eligible, but the writing of the track and the lyric or top line would be absolutely eligible for an award.”

Lately, a growing number of artists have been experimenting with the use of AI in music. Some have even managed to generate entirely new tracks using the voices and styles of other musicians. The use of AI in music has been pretty controversial. Some believe that once an artist incorporates artificial intelligence into their music, it can no longer be considered their own. Others see it as simply a valuable tool to streamline creative processes.

Styles P recently weighed in on the discussion, taking a hard stance against the use of AI. “I don’t dig it, I don’t like artificial anything, especially not artificial intelligence,” he revealed, “God made Man. Man-made Machine. Machine is thinking better than Man, and that is God.”

