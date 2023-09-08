Drake & Central Cee Celebrate Summer ’23 In Canadian’s Latest IG Post

For many of us, 2023 has been the first summer where life has felt mostly normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. So many of our favourite artists headed out across the globe on tour this season. There's been Beyonce and Taylor Swift's record-setting RENAISSANCE and Eras tours. More recently, we've also seen Drake and 21 Sav embark on their It's All a Blur joint effort. The latter has only been entertaining crowds in North America so far. Those in Vancouver were able to see Travis Scott join his "MELTDOWN" collaborator to perform their UTOPIA track for the first time together live.

Champagne Papi still has audiences to sing to over the coming weeks of summer. According to his latest Instagram post, the 36-year-old is ready to embrace the fall vibes. "What a summer it was..." he captioned his upload that landed on Thursday (September 7) evening. Drake kicked things off with one of his favourite foreign rappers, Central Cee. The two friends looked seriously into the camera while embracing each other with brotherly love.

Drake Reflects on His Summer 2023

In the middle snap, the father of one appears to be lost in the sauce during a studio session. He has a large glass of what appears to be a fruity cocktail beside him, boldly placed right beside expensive sound equipment that's likely being used to perfect the Canadian's next project, which could potentially include a collaboration with Cench.

Drake has been keeping fans who couldn't make it to his It's All a Blur tour updated on all the highs and lows via Instagram. Unfortunately, he only recently confirmed a release date for his highly anticipated For All The Dogs album after failing to deliver it at the end of August. The latest gossip we've heard about the project came from the rapper's father, Dennis Graham, who had plenty of praise for his son's work. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

