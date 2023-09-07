Drake And 21 Savage Invite Fan Onstage During “It’s All Blur” Tour

Drake and 21 Savage are currently making their way across the U.S. and Canada on their "It's All A Blur" tour. The tour's been getting attention for eagerly-anticipated updates on new music, celebrity guests, and of course, fans. During a recent stop on the tour, one lucky fan even got to join the duo onstage. The artists were performing their 2022 Her Loss track "Hours In Silence."

In a clip from the Arizona performance, Drake and 21 Savage are seen performing the song while the fan dances and sings along. It's clear from the video that the fan was living her best life, and as expected, social media users took to the comments section to weigh in. "She knew what time it was," one Instagram user writes. "Y’all can hate alllll ya want but that was dope af!" another says.

Lucky Fan Vibes With Drake And 21 Savage Onstage

The "It's All A Blur" tour is scheduled to continue into October, with performances in Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, and more. Wrapping up the tour, however, isn't the only thing Drake will be celebrating in the near future. Recently, the Canadian performer also unveiled the release date of his highly-anticipated new album, For All The Dogs. The LP is set to drop on September 22 of this year. Fans can expect to hear high-profile features from Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and more.

It's clear that supporters can't wait to hear the new album, and Lil Yachty recently hinted at what listeners can expect. "It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy," he said on his podcast. "I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album." He also teased some potentially "controversial" topics appearing on the LP. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour.

