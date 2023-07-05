Drake has taken to social media to drop off a new trailer for his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The tour is set to begin tonight (July 5) in Chicago, and is scheduled to wrap up in October with dates in Toronto and Columbus, OH. The tour will see Drake make over 55 stops across the U.S. and Canada, with notable dates at Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Miami-Dade Arena, and more. Drake also co-headlines the tour alongside his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage.

The tour trailer features a simple black screen with white text, and a dramatic voiceover from Drake. In the trailer, he reveals that his biggest fear is that “all of this is for nothing.” The artist then describes his life as feeling “surreal” at times, going on to say he sometimes questions reality. He also shares that when he was younger, he got high with some friends before an important audition. He claims that he wonders occasionally whether something “bad” happened that day, or if he’s still high and is simply “playing out [his] ideal life.” The introspective and vulnerable trailer has been met with support and excitement from fans in his comments section.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Yesterday, a few of Drake’s songs leaked on the internet. Two of the tracks, “I’m The Problem” and “Tried Our Best,” are allegedly set to appear on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. Neither of the songs have been confirmed to be legitimate yet, however, they still managed to get fans excited for his next release.

Recently, Drake also flexed a pink manicure that got the attention of controversial media personality Andrew Tate. Tate declared that he never wants to meet with the artist, leading to some online chatter. Lil Yachty then chimed in, trolling Tate in the process. “Man dis sh*t weird AF!!,” he wrote. The rapper sarcastically added, “SMH U used to be our HERO DRAKE!!”

