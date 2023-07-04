Andrew Tate is a man’s man, almost to the point of toxicity. He has zero patience or compassion for anything beyond the rigorous male agenda he grew up with. This splits people into two distinct groups: Those that roll with him and those that never want to hear his opinion ever again. Hip-hop icon Drake is about to be shoved into that latter group. The rapper posted pics of his newly painted fingernails. The Twitter handle @CensoredMen reposted them with the caption, “Drake shows off his new painted nails… Thoughts?”

Andrew Tate offered his thoughts for sure: “[There’s] a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.” Digging through the subtext, the Brit is essentially saying “nah” to Drizzy’s painted nails. Seeing as it isn’t part of the normal script when it comes to being a man, Tate is happy he doesn’t say yes to everyone who wants to meet him. Who knows what would happen if he actually did meet up with the Toronto native?

Read more: Andrew Tate Offers To Train Elon Musk For Mark Zuckerberg Fight

The Andrew Tate-Drake Beef History

This isn’t the first time Andrew Tate has bashed Drake. When a woman told him that Aubrey Graham was her ideal man, Tate brushed it off with, “Drake has the hands of a girl.” To which Drake potentially clapped back in a verse from “Spin Bout U”: “N*ggas put hands on you in the past, insecure.” He could be referring to Tate putting his hands on women and doing unsavory things due to insecurity issues. And with Tate facing plenty of alleged human trafficking and rape charges, Drake may have a point here.

However, Tate isn’t the only one confused by the OVO rapper’s choice of nail polish. Lil Yachty also responded to the Tweet, saying, “Man, dis sh*t weird AF! SMH, [you] used to be our HERO DRAKE! [You] let dat boy [Yatchy] get [to you]!” We would assume Lil Boat is criticizing him in jest, seeing as the two have made music together in the past. Also, Yachty is referring to “Yatchy,” an alter ego of his. Either way, Drake is going to keep on being himself, whether or not Andrew Tate approves.

Read more: Andrew Tate Charged With Rape & Trafficking In Romania

[Via] [Via]