new chains
- MusicPlayboi Carti Ices Out The Weeknd And His Team With XO Opium ChainsCarti has good taste in chains.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Flexes Four New OVO ChainsDrake shows off his latest OVO chains after "Honestly, Nevermind" tops the charts. By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Concert Ends After He Jumps In Crowd With $2M Ice, Fans Pull His ChainThe frenzied crowd knocked the rapper's hat and some of his jewels off, abruptly ending the show. By Madusa S.
- MusicTravis Scott Gets Young Thug & Roddy Ricch New "Utopia" ChainsTravis Scott is reportedly gifting new chains to everyone he collaborates with on his new album "Utopia", including Roddy Ricch and Young Thug.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBen Baller Says Travis Scott's New Chains Are "Bootleg"Ben Baller calls out Eliantte for making "bootleg" Takashi Murakami chains for Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Offset's Baby Kulture Drools All Over New Christmas ChainWhy does a baby need a chain this icy?By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Shows Off His New Multicolor "Cotton Candy" ChainChris Brown's diamonds are dancing like Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlocBoy JB Cops Extravagant New VVS Grape ChainBlocBoy JB will be iced out everywhere he goes now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Wears Excessive Amount Of Jewelry In Photo With French MontanaSeriously, Drake's neck must be aching.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Gets His Jewelry Back After Slim Danger Hints At Involvement In RobberyTekashi 6ix9ine is back in action.By Aron A.