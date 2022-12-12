Despite performing in front of his hometown crowd at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with Drake, last week, 21 Savage says that it didn’t “feel right” without Young Thug, Gunna, Takeoff, and Lil Keed there to witness it. 21 surprised the audience by joining Drake for a performance of their track “Rich Flex.”

“Didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight,” he wrote on Twitter afterward. He added: “LL Takeoff And Keed.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Young Thug and Gunna are currently awaiting trial in their upcoming RICO case. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2023. They’ve been in jail since May 2022.

As for Takeoff, the Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last month. 21 Savage reflected on his passing, shortly afterward, praising Takeoff for his composure.

“He not really in the way, in the mix for real,” 21 told DJ Akademiks at the time, before adding, “He just always in his own world. He really quiet for real unless he know you.

21 continued: “He funny as hell though, but if he know you type shit. I ain’t never seen that n***a mad, had an attitude. I ain’t never seen him out of character. He always the exact same way everytime I see him. He’ll smile, dap you up. Mind his business bro.”

Lastly, Lil Keed died on May 13, 2022, due to kidney and liver failure.

21 Savage and Drake are still fresh off of the release of their collaborative album, Her Loss. They dropped the project after previously working together for a single from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind.

Check out 21 Savage’s tweets below.

Didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

LL Takeoff And Keed 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

