Offset is officially 31 years old today (December 14). The rapper isn’t holding back in his celebrations this year.

According to TMZ, the Georgia native enjoyed some fun festivities in commemoration of another year.

Offset and Cardi B attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Making the trip to Jamaica, the Migos member was spotted with his wifey Cardi B, his sister-in-law Hennessy and a number of family and friends.

In video footage, Offset and crew are seen taking shots, dancing the night away and dining at the Lobster Dave Seafood Restaurant and Sports Bar in Ocho Rios.

It’s certainly nice to see the Migos member smiling and enjoying himself again. In November, he tragically lost his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. The “Casper” rapper was shot and killed stemming from an altercation at a private event in Houston.

Offset took to Twitter last week, sharing his difficulties in grieving his loss. “In a dark place,” he wrote.

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

The late Migos member’s first posthumous verse subsequently arrived only a month after his passing. Appearing alongside A$AP Rocky, he contributes to Metro Boomin’s sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS with some entertaining alphabet wordplay.

On “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” Take shows off his charisma while adhering to an alphabet rhyme scheme throughout his verse. “Like the letter after A / I bought my b*tch a new C / Then I took her to the D,” he raps, before running through the rest of the alphabet.

Further proving that he was a beloved member of the hip-hop community, 21 Savage also recently reflected on how much he misses the “Casper” rapper.

This came after performing alongside his Her Loss collaborator, Drake, in Atlanta earlier this month. Despite the success of the performance, the world was witness to Savage reflecting on missing his brothers.

“Didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight,” he tweeted in reference to his friends who are currently in jail.

Didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

“LL Takeoff And Keed,” he continued.

LL Takeoff And Keed 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

