21 Savage says that he regrets his controversial comments on the late Bankroll Fresh from 2016. The Her Loss rapper spoke about his infamous interview with VladTV while appearing on Off The Record, this week.

“I ain’t gonna lie, rest in peace Bankroll. I was on some young, dumb just talking-too-much shit when that shit happened,” 21 Savage said. “And I reached out and tried to fix that shit like right after that happened, but n****s already felt how they felt and I understood it so I fell back.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

He continued: “But I knew I was wrong. Right after I seen that shit, on my mama, I knew I was wrong for speaking on that type of shit because it didn’t have nothing to do with me really.”

At the time, 21 complained that people were calling his friend No Plug a “hater.” No Plug was caught on video in a fight with Bankroll Fresh moments before he was killed. He also explained that he and No Plug are still close.

21 says he felt “felt lame as hell” after seeing the video again.

“You know, I’m just young, just doing shit, moving around so I’m not even thinking of it when it happen,” 21 said. “So I really didn’t even remember that I did that until I seen the clip, and I instantly — on my mama, on my kids — I felt lame as hell.”

21 also spoke about working with Drake for Her Loss, as well as the death of Takeoff, and more. Drake and 21 released Her Loss back on November 4. 21 revealed the two considered delaying the album out of respect for Takeoff.

Check out 21’s comments during the interview with DJ Akademiks below.

