21 Savage says that he and Drake decided against delaying Her Loss in the wake of Takeoff’s death because they wanted to give their fans a “lift-up.” 21 spoke about the decision during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on Off The Record.

“It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherfuckers a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to type shit,’” 21 said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: 21 Savage is seen at the private screening of ‘Spiral’ for 21 Savage and friends on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

He further explained: “‘Cause at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, shit. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherfuckers in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward type shit.”

21 also spoke more broadly about losing a friend in Takeoff. He labeled his death “the worst one.”

“It’s the worst one. I don’t know if it’s ’cause I know him more than I know them, but this is one of them ones where it’s like, ‘Damn! Him?!’” he added. “N****s say that every time … but he really one of them ones like, ‘Damn! What the fuck?!’”

He continued: “Never gonna see him argue. If he fighting, he fighting to help his brothers. This the worst one that I’ve seen in my life where it’s like, a n***a who really didn’t deserve that shit.”

While 21 and Drake went ahead with the release of Her Loss, Drake did postpone his show at the Apollo Theater. Takeoff’s funeral has been scheduled for the same day as Drake’s concert.

The funeral will be held on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Check out 21 Savage’s comments with DJ Akademiks below.

