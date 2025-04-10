Young Thug Claims He Was The First To Take His Daughter Number One On The Charts

Young Thug's daughter MEGO appears on "Yessirskii" off of the "Slime Language 2" deluxe, the OG version of which topped the Billboard charts.

When you think of father-daughter duos within hip-hop like Kanye and North West, maybe Young Thug is not the first name that comes to mind. But don't get it twisted: he put his daughter on a successful track way before VULTURES 1. Thugger recently tweeted the following: "First rapper to take his daughter number one… she was about 8-9 BTW." This is probably referring to MEGO's "Yessirskii" song on the Slime Language 2 deluxe, the YSL compilation that originally topped Billboard's 200 albums chart back in 2021. Some folks questioned the veracity of this claim, though, pointing to Jay-Z's 4:44 in 2017 with vocals from Blue Ivy Carter, plus the whole deluxe technicality.

Nevertheless, perhaps Thug referred to something different here or instead wanted to flex MEGO's full track on the compilation. It's still a huge source of pride for any parent and child, and a wholesome celebration to indulge in. However, this wasn't the only Young Thug "collab" that recently fell under scrutiny. A small sub-sect of fans groaned when he hinted at a 21 Savage feature on his next album, as they heard plenty of 21 features up to this point.

Who Is MEGO?

Regardless of who actually pops up on it, Young Thug's new album has fans excited, despite the lack of any real information besides the presumed title of UY SCUTI. Maybe he goes a little more out of the box with the rest of his placements beyond 21 Savage's hypothetical guest slot, and he could even invite his daughter back for another track. For those unaware, MEGO – also known as Mego Amari – is one of Thug's three daughters and six children, and she has many more rap tracks to her name like "They Listen A Lot" and "Do What I Can." She's presumably around 11 or 12 years old, but has a lot more music before and since "Yessirskii."

Elsewhere, Young Thug is advocating for his boo and having a good time with friends and family following his release from prison. Whether or not UY SCUTI lands soon or a while from now, all we hope is he can treasure this time with his loved ones and engage in the craft he loves from a place of drive, possibly with his children by his side in the booth.

