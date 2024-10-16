Young Thug’s Preteen Daughter Mego Drops Fiery New Song

Young Thug's daughter might have a future in rap.

Young Thug's family is undoubtedly dealing with a lot right now. The rapper is currently behind bars, where he's been for over two years now, and on trial for RICO charges. The trial has been the longest in Georgia history and reportedly has the potential to run into 2025.

Fortunately, it looks like Young Thug's incarceration hasn't stopped his children from pursuing their dreams. His daughter Mego YSL even recently dropped off a new song, which just goes to show how much she's taken after her father. In it, she spits menacing bars directed at her opps, and more. It's not the first track fans have heard from the pre-teen, however.

Young Thug's Daughter Mego YSL Continues To Show Off Her Rap Skills

At the end of 2020, she also unveiled two singles on YouTube, "They Listen a Lot" and "Do What I Can." The tracks sparked similarly mixed reactions from fans at the time. While some argue that some of the subject matter in Mego's music isn't age-appropriate, others aren't bothered by it, and point out how much potential she has. Either way, it looks like Mego is committed to honing her craft. This is far from the only rapper's child to try out rapping for themselves. Lil Wayne's son, Diddy's sons, and more have also made headlines for their musical endeavors in the past.