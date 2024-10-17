Young Thug Trial: Ex-Detective Can’t Stop Laughing Over Strip Club Fight Footage

The YSL RICO trial continues.

Young Thug's RICO trial has already made plenty of headlines for courtroom antics, and this week was no exception. Recently, in a clip shared by Meghann Cuniff on X earlier today, the jury was shown security footage from an alleged strip club brawl involving Young Thug. Before the video was played, however, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker gave the jury a fair warning.

"You're going to see some images that are things one might see at a strip club. So, be prepared," she said. A retired detective on the stand couldn't help but laugh at this explanation, as seen in the clip. The footage itself appears to show a man getting punched in the face and the chaos that ensues.

The clip of the amusing moment surfaced just a few days after it was reported that a former Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested and hit with various charges. 31-year-old Kendra Bailey is accused of accepting bribes from inmates in exchange for drugs and other contraband. Allegedly, one of these inmates was also Marquavious "Qua" Huey, one of Young Thug's co-defendants in his RICO case. She's accused of two counts of bribery, four counts of oath violation, and two counts of receiving and handing off banned materials to inmates without authorization.