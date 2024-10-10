Young Thug Trial: Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Taking Bribes From YSL Codefendant's Mother

Other inmates were also roped into this alleged scandal.

The Young Thug trial continues to develop in odd and diverse ways, even if recent events don't move the actual case along. Moreover, the latest update concerns a former Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy, whom authorities reportedly arrested last week and hit with various charges. Moreover, authorities fired 31-year-old Kendra Bailey after accusations of accepting bribes to give inmates drugs and other forms of contraband. One of the inmates in question is Marquavious "Qua" Huey, one of Thugger's codefendants in the YSL RICO case. Bailey's specific charges are two counts of bribery, four counts of oath violation, and two counts of receiving and handing off banned materials to inmates without authorization.

"Ms. Bailey indirectly received money from inmate Marquavious Huey by accepting $500 from Ms. Malissa Huey [Qua's mother] (via Apple Pay) on May 6, 2024," the police report alleges. "This would cause a reasonable person to believe it influenced her job performance because Ms. Bailey failed to perform the official action of seizing contraband (e.g., substance appearing to be white pills) from inmate Huey." It's unclear whether this will affect the Young Thug and YSL trial in any way.

Young Thug Trial: Deputy Faces Bribery Charges Over Alleged Link To YSL Codefendant

Furthermore, Bailey allegedly also received $1,000 from Qua's sister in order to allow him in prohibited areas of his prison to sell drugs. Not only that, but an investigation concluded that she allegedly received $17,000 at a minimum from other trades and bribes with other inmates and their families. Finally, authorities allegedly found security footage of the former Sheriff's Deputy using a "white styrofoam meal tray" to conceal the items that she was delivering to inmates. As of writing this article, this particular situation doesn't implicate anyone else in the Young Thug and YSL trial.

As for other updates, this court case continues to break records. It became the longest trial in Georgia's state history and its 45 motions for mistrial also etched it into the history books. We'll see whether or not the near future holds any more significant updates for Young Thug and company. Perhaps the end of 2024 will bring us into a new era and timeline for the trial.