Sheriff's deputy
- MusicDeputy Accused Of Helping YSL Defendant With Smuggling PlanNot even law enforcement is safe in the YSL trial.By Ben Mock
- SportsSheriff's Deputy Thought Raptors' Masai Ujiri Could've Been A TerroristThe officer that got into an altercation with Ujiri during the 2019 NBA Finals really wants the bag.By Dre D.
- SportsToronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Avoids Battery Charges Against Sheriff's DeputyThe two engaged in a shoving match when the Raptors took the NBA title.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG Rushed By Cops Over "Reckless Driving" Citation On LA's Sunset StripYG corrals public support while apprehended by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies.By Devin Ch
- SportsRaptors President Masai Ujiri Could Be Charged For Cop Incident: ReportUjiri and a cop courtside got into an altercation after the Raptors win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaptors President Masai Ujiri Allegedly Shoved A Cop After Finals WinThe aftermath was caught on camera.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDeputy Who Reportedly Hid During Parkland Shooting Has Been Arrested & ChargedHe faces a combined sentence of nearly 100 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyga Could Be Facing Repo Warrants After Failing To Produce $111k In 2015 LawsuitTyga is back in the bad books of the court system.By Devin Ch
- MusicYNW Melly Reportedly A Suspect In Florida Deputy's MurderMore trouble for YNW Melly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Sued For Alleged Affair With A Mississippi Deputy's WifeR. Kelly's alleged sexual proclivities have stirred up trouble in Mississippi.By hnhh
- SportsShaq Becomes Sheriff's Deputy In Clayton County, GeorgiaShaq welcomed to the crime fighting family.By Kyle Rooney