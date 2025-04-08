Young Thug Issues A New Promise After Fan Gets The Wrong Lyrics Tattooed

2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The fan mistakenly thought Young Thug rapped "Horses don't stop they keep going" on his iconic song, "Digits."

Young Thug has responded to the viral fan who accidently got the wrong lyrics to the rapper's iconic track, "Digits," tattooed on him. In turn, he's promising to speak more clearly. "And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro…," Thug responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture, the fan's back features the incorrect lyrics: "Horses don't stop they keep going." In actuality, Thug raps on the song: "Hustlers don’t stop they keep going."

Fans joined Young Thug in trolling the fan for the slip up. "Maybe he should've looked the lyrics up. Does 'Horses don't stop they keep going' even sound like something you wanted tatted? Doesn't even make sense or have any value to it. Make it make sense," one user wrote in the replies. Others admitted they had the lyrics wrong this whole time as well. "Damn, how confidently I’ve shouted, 'horses don’t stop they keep going' is crazy," one fan said.

Young Thug's Probation

It isn't the first time Young Thug's made headlines for his posts on social media in recent days. He got into trouble after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office had accused him of “escalating threats and witness intimidation" in a recent filing. He had reposted an image online calling Investigator Marissa Viverito the "biggest liar in the DA’s office.” Fortunately for Thug, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ended up ruling in his favor.

In response to the complaint, Young Thug put out a statement clarifying that he meant no harm with the post. “I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love," he wrote. His attorney, Brian Steel, also condemned the state's filing. “Mr. Williams [Young Thug] did not violate any term of probation,” he wrote. “There is no violation of Mr. Williams’ probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful.”

