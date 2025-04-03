Young Thug's Lawyers Eviscerate State's Attempt To Revoke His Probation Over Critical Tweet

Young Thug may have put out some new collaborations after his stint in jail for the YSL RICO case, but his legal battle is seemingly far from over. The state recently motioned to revoke his probation in court, claiming he violated its terms by tweeting about District Attorney's office investigator Marissa Viverito being the "biggest liar" in the office. Of course, this caused much controversy due to Viverito's reported lead role and witness testimony during the Thugger trial, plus the state's dealings with other YSL codefendants like Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti). In response to the state's motion, Thug's legal team – including attorney Brian Steel – filed a motion opposing this move to revoke probation on Thursday (April 3).

"Mr. Williams did not violate any term of probation," Steel wrote concerning the precarious Young Thug situation. "There is no violation of Mr. Williams’ probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful." Thug's post about Marissa Viverito might relate to another gang case that has nothing to do with the YSL RICO dilemma.

Read More: Young Thug Divides Fans With Exciting New Snippet

Young Thug Probation

Nevertheless, prosecutors allege Young Thug stepped out of line by showing "a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings." Also, they labeled this as "a calculated campaign of intimidation" that led to the leaking of personal information and the spread of death threats against prosecutors like District Attorney Fani Willis. Still, Brian Steel held firm in his response. "Mr. Williams can admit to all of the allegations alleged and still not have violated any term of his probationary sentence," he posited.

"Mr. Williams, undersigned counsel and all moral persons do not condone threatening another without justification," Brian Steel remarked concerning Young Thug's distrust in the state and how other people are making unendorsed and completely unrelated threats. "However, these comments on social media by unknown persons cannot be attributed to Mr. Williams in order to support a violation of his probationary sentence." A judge will decide on this matter in the near future, but Thugger's legal team is confident. "If a hearing is needed, Mr. Williams will be prepared," Steel expressed, emphasizing the notion that the judge could deny this request from prosecutors with no need for a hearing.