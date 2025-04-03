Young Thug's Lawyers Eviscerate State's Attempt To Revoke His Probation Over Critical Tweet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Lawyers State Revoke Probation Tweet Hip Hop News
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug called a District Attorney's investigator, Marissa Viverito, "the biggest liar" in the D.A.'s office.

Young Thug may have put out some new collaborations after his stint in jail for the YSL RICO case, but his legal battle is seemingly far from over. The state recently motioned to revoke his probation in court, claiming he violated its terms by tweeting about District Attorney's office investigator Marissa Viverito being the "biggest liar" in the office. Of course, this caused much controversy due to Viverito's reported lead role and witness testimony during the Thugger trial, plus the state's dealings with other YSL codefendants like Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti). In response to the state's motion, Thug's legal team – including attorney Brian Steel – filed a motion opposing this move to revoke probation on Thursday (April 3).

"Mr. Williams did not violate any term of probation," Steel wrote concerning the precarious Young Thug situation. "There is no violation of Mr. Williams’ probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful." Thug's post about Marissa Viverito might relate to another gang case that has nothing to do with the YSL RICO dilemma.

Read More: Young Thug Divides Fans With Exciting New Snippet

Young Thug Probation

Nevertheless, prosecutors allege Young Thug stepped out of line by showing "a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings." Also, they labeled this as "a calculated campaign of intimidation" that led to the leaking of personal information and the spread of death threats against prosecutors like District Attorney Fani Willis. Still, Brian Steel held firm in his response. "Mr. Williams can admit to all of the allegations alleged and still not have violated any term of his probationary sentence," he posited.

"Mr. Williams, undersigned counsel and all moral persons do not condone threatening another without justification," Brian Steel remarked concerning Young Thug's distrust in the state and how other people are making unendorsed and completely unrelated threats. "However, these comments on social media by unknown persons cannot be attributed to Mr. Williams in order to support a violation of his probationary sentence." A judge will decide on this matter in the near future, but Thugger's legal team is confident. "If a hearing is needed, Mr. Williams will be prepared," Steel expressed, emphasizing the notion that the judge could deny this request from prosecutors with no need for a hearing.

Read More: Young Thug Blasts Playboi Carti Fan Page For Hating On His Album Rollout

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug YSL Polo RICO Trial Removed Hip Hop News Music Young Thug's Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His Behavior 11.9K
Young Thug Jail Calls YSL RICO Music Young Thug's Lawyer Wants To Dismiss Other Jail Calls From YSL RICO Case 1.6K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Young Thug Trial: Judge Refuses To Step Down After Ex-Parte Meeting Debacle 1.7K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Crime Young Thug's Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss RICO Case, Accuses D.A. Of "Egregious" Misconduct: Report 5.5K