Young Thug Has A Hot Take About Billboard's Controversial Best Female Rappers List

Young Thug has a lot to appreciate in his life, and one of his biggest blessings is his relationship with Mariah The Scientist. However, as we all know, love is possibly the biggest creator of bias in the world, which makes his cheeky joke about Billboard's recent best female rappers list very understandable. "Where Mariah at tho," Thugger commented under DJ Akademiks' Instagram coverage of the list. Of course, the Atlanta singer is not exactly a rapper in the traditional sense, so people shouldn't be taking this smitten proclamation too seriously. But there are definitely very serious debates going around this Billboard list regardless of what the YSL MC has to say.

For those unaware, we'll give you a short summary of the best female rappers list Young Thug reacted to. The 25-piece Billboard ranking placed the one and only Nicki Minaj at the top spot, followed by Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and Queen Latifah rounding out the top five. Other notable inclusions of more contemporary names are Cardi B at 11, Megan Thee Stallion at 15, GloRilla at 21, and Doechii at 24.

When Did Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Start Dating?

A lot of people called out other exclusions and reshuffled their preferences on the Billboard ranking, but the "Metro Spider" lyricist doesn't care about bars. He only cares about his boo. Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist started dating sometime around November of 2021, which is around when Young Stoner Life posted some pictures of them together. Their official status only saw confirmation when Thug went to jail amid the YSL RICO case, which is kind of ironic. Nonetheless, they have been pretty strong throughout, even if external narratives around leaked jail calls threatened their peace.