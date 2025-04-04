Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Celebrate His Latest Legal Win At Lakers-Warriors Game

It goes without saying that it's been a long week for Young Thug. On Tuesday (April 2), prosecutors filed a motion requesting that his probation get revoked. After he accepted a plea deal in October of last year, he was sentenced to 40 years, five to be served in prison commuted to time served. As a result, he'd serve 15 years probation with 20 more to be commuted if completed successfully.

In their motion, the state alleged that Young Thug's “continued presence in the community under probationary supervision presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law.” They called out some of his social media activity, including an alleged post about an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department, Marissa Viverito. Allegedly, he shared a photo of Viverito on X calling her the "biggest liar in the DA office." The filing also alleged that as a result of his posts, Viverito and her parents' addresses were distributed online. They accused him of “escalating threats and witness intimidation."

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

Fortunately for the rapper, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled in his favor, meaning his probation has not been revoked. To celebrate, Young Thug popped out at the Lakers-Warriors game last night, accompanied by none other than Mariah The Scientist. They appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night, which is to be expected considering his latest legal win. He and the songstress have been an item since 2021. While their entire relationship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, she held him down throughout his prison stay.