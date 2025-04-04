Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Celebrate His Latest Legal Win At Lakers-Warriors Game

BY Caroline Fisher 520 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Mariah The Scientist Celebrate Legal Win Relationship News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Recently, a judge declined to revoke Young Thug's probation despite the state accusing him of “escalating threats and witness intimidation."

It goes without saying that it's been a long week for Young Thug. On Tuesday (April 2), prosecutors filed a motion requesting that his probation get revoked. After he accepted a plea deal in October of last year, he was sentenced to 40 years, five to be served in prison commuted to time served. As a result, he'd serve 15 years probation with 20 more to be commuted if completed successfully.

In their motion, the state alleged that Young Thug's “continued presence in the community under probationary supervision presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law.” They called out some of his social media activity, including an alleged post about an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department, Marissa Viverito. Allegedly, he shared a photo of Viverito on X calling her the "biggest liar in the DA office." The filing also alleged that as a result of his posts, Viverito and her parents' addresses were distributed online. They accused him of “escalating threats and witness intimidation."

Read More: Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

Fortunately for the rapper, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled in his favor, meaning his probation has not been revoked. To celebrate, Young Thug popped out at the Lakers-Warriors game last night, accompanied by none other than Mariah The Scientist. They appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night, which is to be expected considering his latest legal win. He and the songstress have been an item since 2021. While their entire relationship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, she held him down throughout his prison stay.

Following his release in October of 2024, she shared her excitement during a performance at the Barclay’s Center on Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" tour. “This sh*t is so f*cking unbelievable,” she told the crowd at the time. “Let’s just make it to the end so I can get on this jet because you know what I’m finna do.”

Read More: Young Thug's Probation Will Not Be Revoked Despite State's Desperate Motion

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Breaks Silence Prosecutors Probation Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Breaks Silence As Prosecutors Try To Get His Probation Revoked 2.8K
Producer Wheezy's Birthday Party Gossip Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist 4.8K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Relationships Mariah The Scientist Almost Breaks Down In Tears While Reacting To Young Thug’s Freedom 7.1K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Relationships Mariah The Scientist Says She & Young Thug Will Get Married After He Gets Out Of Prison  2.0K