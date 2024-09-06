Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign & ARE WE DREAMING Collide For Transformers Soundtrack Cut "If I Fall"

The animated film hits theaters September 14.

If you are looking to create elements of excitement for a film's soundtrack, look no further than Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign. Both artists have tons of experience penning songs for movies over their illustrious careers. Perhaps each one's most notable contributions include The Fate of the Furious (Quavo) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Ty Dolla $ign). They each had massive songs off their respective projects, such as "Go Off" and "Scared of the Dark". So, it's no surprise that the creators of Transformers One are recruiting Quavo and Ty for song, which in this case is "If I Fall".

The animated motion picture will arrive in theaters on next Friday, September 14 and it's going to be an origin story of the universe involving the Autobots and Decepticons. Assumedly, the soundtrack will have more big names like the cast has. Speaking of which, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Steve Buscemi are just a few to rattle off. "If I Fall" also features, ARE WE DREAMING, a production and singing team, who also handles the chorus of the single. It's your standard ready for battle type of song that you'll find in a lot of kids' action movies. It's nothing too special but check it out and see what you think.

"If I Fall" - Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, & ARE WE DREAMING

