Quavo Gets Sued By Louisiana Rapper Over Allegedly Stolen “Quavo Huncho” Track

According to L.Mont, he allegedly wrote "Bubble Gum" in 2015.

It's been a busy few months for Quavo. The Atlanta-born artist has taken part in various high-profile collaborations, performed at awards shows, and is even set to appear in an upcoming film. Now, he has something else a lot less exciting on his plate. According to TMZ Hip Hop, he's being sued by a Louisiana rapper named Lamount London, or L.Mont.

L.Mont claims to have opened for Migos and 2 Chainz back in 2016 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. At the time, he alleges that he took the opportunity to give Quavo a CD containing his track "Bubble Gum," which he recorded the year prior. L.Mont says he did this hoping for an opportunity to work with him in the future. Unfortunately, he never heard from him again.

L.Mont Accuses Quavo Of Copying "Bubble Gum"

A couple of years later, however, Quavo unleashed his debut studio album Quavo Huncho. L.Mont quickly noticed that one track, "Bubble Gum," sounded familiar. He alleges that the lyrics, arrangement, and melody are his work and is now seeking damages. These aren't the only legal issues plaguing Quavo these days, however. Earlier this week, he also appeared in court to give his testimony about a 2018 incident in Las Vegas.