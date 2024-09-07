Lil Durk Teases New Music After Dissing Current State Of Hip Hop

Durk wants to make a change.

Lil Durk isn't happy with the way things are going. He may be a Grammy-winning superstar, but he thinks hip hop is in a bad way. He made this clear on September 6. The rapper took to Twitter to vent about the genre and its shortcomings. "Hip hop ain't what it used to be...," he wrote. He didn't get too specific with why or how the genre has let him down, but it has nonetheless. Lil Durk solution? To drop new music of his own. The rapper followed up his hot take with an Instagram announcement that he's hungry to take over the rest of 2024.

Lil Durk hopped on Instagram and made it clear that he has new music on the way. The rapper recorded himself listening to an unreleased song, while the caption laid out his game plan. "F*ck numbers," it read. "Feed the streets... Smurk back hungry." The song in question is "Discontinuing Wockhardt," the Drake collab that Adin Ross previewed a few days earlier. There's a bit of hypocrisy in criticizing the rap game and then linking up with Drake for a new single, but Lil Durk stood on business. He thinks something is off, and he feels like he's the guy to remedy it.

Lil Durk Teased The Release Of His New Drake Collab

Lil Durk has been transparent about his emotions over the years. He's been outspoken in the past, but he's also been forthright about his experiences in therapy. He shed light on the latter during an interview with Complex. "I got a therapist so I cope different," the rapper explained. "You know, it don’t just gotta be I’m finna go take all these drugs, or I’m finna go get my feelings like this. I got my family, I got my girl, I got a therapist, I got my kids and I got the studio."