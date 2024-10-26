Ralo Proclaims His Support For Lil Durk After Alleged Murder-For-Hire Arrest

Ralo sympathizes with Durk's situation.

Almost every corner of hip-hop continues to flood the media landscape with reactions to Lil Durk getting arrested on charges of alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. Some showed their support for him whereas others took more critical stances of his alleged movement, his music, and what he usually stands for. On that first note, Ralo recently took to his Instagram page to offer his reaction to the Chicago rapper's arrest. In his message, he condemned the street life that the media and culture sometimes glorifies, but also stressed the importance of keeping people in their families and reforming through unity, not punishment.

"I use to think hiring security was lame," Ralo expressed concerning the Lil Durk situation. "I felt like it took away from me be a real street n***a. Until I went to federal prison and seen all the street n***as in prison for guns. I use to think beefing wit the opps was cool until I seen both sides lose. It might sound crazy to yawl but as Muslim we push peace. We don't do this for us we do it for the sake of our lord. These court houses taking us away from our families. Our people in them graves wouldn't want us in these cells. We suppose to stand together in prayer not stand over each other... #FreeDurk #FreeLucci #FreeThug #JumuahMubarak."

Ralo Speaks On Lil Durk's Arrest

"when one Muslim experiences hardship or suffering, the entire community should feel the pain," Ralo commented under DJ Akademiks' post about his response, which you can find in the embed above. Given his recent reformation after his prison stint, this should come as no surprise. The Atlanta rapper recently squashed his beef with Kenny Muney for similar reasons.