Joe Budden Compares Lil Durk To Chief Keef After Arrest For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Lil Durk's arrest has earned mixed reactions in the hip-hop community. He was taken into custody in Florida earlier this week for alleged murder for hire. According to DJ Akademiks, he's since been moved to Miami and is awaiting transport to Los Angeles. His arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested and hit with similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo as revenge for King Von's 2020 death.

If convicted, Durk could reportedly face life imprisonment or the death penalty. During a new episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared his take on the situation, revealing that he finds it extremely unfortunate. "I'm just tired of seeing young, Black, successful people get the opportunity [and lose it] like that, because of where we came from and the things we've endured and experienced," he explained.

Joe Budden Thinks Chief Keef "Did It The Right Way"

"At some point, somebody has to break the cycle," he added. Budden went on to bring up another Chicago rapper, Chief Keef. He compared the two of them, arguing that Chief Keef managed to navigate his circumstances the right way. "I could not stop thinking of Chief Keef this whole time," he said. "As an example of, or at least the only example I can think of, of somebody that did it the right way."