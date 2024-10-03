Chief Keef's Most Beloved Song "Faneto" Turns 10 Years Old

A certified classic.

Chief Keef came into the rap world with a bunch of bangers that immediately turned him into a household name. For over a decade, Keef has been reinventing himself with every new album. No two Chief Keef albums are alike. In fact, no two Chief Keef songs are alike. Overall, he is an artist who can produce his own beats while also creating new sounds that will have you doing a double take at what you just heard. Having said that, fans still have nostalgia for the classics. One song that just turned 10 years old is none other than Faneto.

This is a quintessential Keef song and may just be his most popular and most beloved. Sure, Finally Rich contains his breakthrough single, but "Faneto" serves as a declaration that he was more than just a one-hit-wonder. It is a song that contains some thrilling production and an iconic intro that instills fear in whoever might cross Keef's path. It's a song that immediately throws you into a moshpit and more important, it makes you feel some sort of emotion. Keef is incredible at tapping into aggression, and that is more than evident on "Faneto."

Let us know what you think of Faneto, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is Chief Keef's best song? What do you think of his newer output compared to his classics from a decade ago? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Chief Keef Has Classics

Quotable Lyrics:

Talkin' out his neck, pistol to his throat (To his throat, bang)
Blow this motherfucker, he gon' choke (Rawr, bang)
On the ground, on the floor
Someone pick him up (Bang), take him to the morgue (To the fuckin' thang)

